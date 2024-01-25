French President Emmanuel Macron visits India, eyes trade deals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Emmanuel Macron as the guest of honor for India's Republic Day celebrations, along with talks on potential business and arms deals. French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in India on Thursday, 25 January, for a two day visit that includes a red carpet welcome ceremony, talks on potential trade and defense deals, and celebrations for India's Republic Day.

Macron's first stop was the city of Jaipur in the state of Rajasthan where he was welcomed by a red carpet and a parade of decorated elephants.

Other welcome plans include military march past with massed ranks of tanks, dancing troupes, camel cavalry and a fighter jet fly-past.

Later, Macron will attend a state dinner where he will be met by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jaipur has been decorated with posters of Macron and Modi. During his stay in Jaipur, Macron is expected to visit several cultural and historical monuments, Indian news website Mint reported.

Macron will be the guest of honor on Friday for India's 75th Republic Day in New Delhi, which celebrates the anniversary of the country's constitution. Modi was guest of honor at France's annual Bastille Day celebrations last July.