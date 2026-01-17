Aircraft loses contact over South Sulawesi, Indonesian authorities launch search

“We are heading to the location based on the coordinates provided by AirNav,” said Andi Sultan, head of operations at the Basarnas Makassar office. He confirmed that the aircraft had departed from Yogyakarta and was on its way to Makassar when communication was lost.

A joint search operation involving three teams and around 25 personnel has been deployed to the area. Police are also assisting in verifying reports related to the incident.

Maros Police Chief Douglas Mahendrajaya said authorities were in the process of confirming the information. “The reports are correct, but we are still verifying the details,” he was quoted as saying.

Indonesia has witnessed several aviation incidents in recent years, including a crash in Central Papua last September that killed all four people on board. The wreckage was later found in a canyon in Mimika Regency, and the victims were evacuated to a hospital in Timika.

Search efforts in South Sulawesi are continuing as authorities work to establish the aircraft’s location and determine the circumstances surrounding the loss of contact.

