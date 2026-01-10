Odisha: Aircraft makes emergency landing near Rourkela, all 6 onboard safe
Directorate of Aviation confirms force landing near Jalda; DGCA, AAIB informed
A nine-seater IndiaOne Air aircraft made a forced landing near Jalda, around 10 km from Rourkela in Odisha, on Saturday after developing a technical problem mid-flight, with all six people on board escaping with injuries but no fatalities, officials said.
According to a press statement issued by Directorate of Civil Aviation (Commerce & Transport Department), the Caravan 208 aircraft bearing registration VT-KSS was operating a flight from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela. The aircraft departed at 12.27 pm with two pilots and four passengers on board.
Around eight nautical miles short of Rourkela, the pilots decided to carry out a force landing near Jalda after the aircraft encountered trouble during the approach phase.
“The pilots ensured a controlled landing due to which lives have been saved,” the Directorate said in a statement.
Passengers, crew shifted to hospitals
Immediately after information about the incident was received, the district administration rushed to the spot and shifted all injured persons to medical facilities in Rourkela.
Three passengers are undergoing treatment at J.P. Hospital.
Two pilots and one passenger have been admitted to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH).
Officials said all of them are stable and under observation, and no casualties have been reported.
The injured pilots have been identified as Captain Naveen Kadanga and co-pilot Tarun Srivastav. The passengers include Sushant Kumar Biwal, Anita Sahu, Sunil Agarwal and Sabita Agarwal, according to sources.
Fire and emergency services from Rourkela and Panposh fire stations were deployed at the site as a precautionary measure.
DGCA, AAIB notified
The Directorate of Civil Aviation confirmed that the incident has been reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
“As per regulations, the airline will submit a detailed report to the DGCA and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) for further action,” the statement said.
A preliminary assessment suggests that a technical malfunction may have led to the emergency landing, though the exact cause will be determined after a formal investigation.
The Chief Minister has reviewed the situation and directed officials to ensure all possible assistance to the passengers and crew. The Minister for Commerce & Transport is also monitoring developments, officials said.
The Directorate of Civil Aviation said it is closely coordinating with the district administration and the airline to support those affected.
“The situation is under close watch and any further development will be updated to the media,” the department said.
Airline to issue separate statement
IndiaOne Air is expected to issue a separate press note on the incident. Officials said the flight was part of the carrier’s regular Rourkela–Bhubaneswar sector operations.
While the aircraft suffered damage during the forced landing, authorities said the timely decision by the cockpit crew prevented a major tragedy, ensuring that all those on board survived the incident.
A detailed technical probe by aviation safety authorities is now underway to establish the precise sequence of events leading to the emergency landing.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines