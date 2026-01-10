Odisha: Aircraft makes emergency landing near Rourkela, all 6 onboard safe

A nine-seater IndiaOne Air aircraft made a forced landing near Jalda, around 10 km from Rourkela in Odisha, on Saturday after developing a technical problem mid-flight, with all six people on board escaping with injuries but no fatalities, officials said.

According to a press statement issued by Directorate of Civil Aviation (Commerce & Transport Department), the Caravan 208 aircraft bearing registration VT-KSS was operating a flight from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela. The aircraft departed at 12.27 pm with two pilots and four passengers on board.

Around eight nautical miles short of Rourkela, the pilots decided to carry out a force landing near Jalda after the aircraft encountered trouble during the approach phase.

“The pilots ensured a controlled landing due to which lives have been saved,” the Directorate said in a statement.

Passengers, crew shifted to hospitals

Immediately after information about the incident was received, the district administration rushed to the spot and shifted all injured persons to medical facilities in Rourkela.

Three passengers are undergoing treatment at J.P. Hospital.

Two pilots and one passenger have been admitted to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH).

Officials said all of them are stable and under observation, and no casualties have been reported.

The injured pilots have been identified as Captain Naveen Kadanga and co-pilot Tarun Srivastav. The passengers include Sushant Kumar Biwal, Anita Sahu, Sunil Agarwal and Sabita Agarwal, according to sources.

Fire and emergency services from Rourkela and Panposh fire stations were deployed at the site as a precautionary measure.