Odisha: Man arrested for assaulting, forcing workers to chant Jai Shri Ram

The arrest of a man at Odisha's Balasore railway station for allegedly assaulting migrant workers and forcing them to chant religious slogans has followed widespread outrage, as videos of coercion and vigilante intimidation against vulnerable people continue to surface from across the country.

The Government Railway Police said on Monday that the Balasore incident occurred late on Sunday night, when several passengers — many of them migrant workers — were sleeping in the station’s waiting hall. They were allegedly woken up by a group of men who demanded to see their Aadhaar cards and forced them to chant 'jai Shri Ram'.

A purported video of the incident, which circulated widely on social media, shows one man aggressively confronting the workers and physically assaulting at least one of them, while others are seen being intimidated and questioned. The footage captures scenes of fear and humiliation inside a public railway space, with the victims appearing visibly distressed.

Personnel from the Railway Protection Force reached the spot and detained one of the accused, who was later handed over to the GRP. The accused has been identified as Sagar Jena, a resident of Gandarda village under Sadar police station limits.

Police said other associates involved in the incident have been identified and will be arrested. A case has been registered under sections 126 (wrongful restraint), 196 (acts promoting enmity between groups), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation is underway.