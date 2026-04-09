AERA cuts airport charges by 25% for domestic flights for 3 months

According to AERA, the move follows a directive from the government in view of the ongoing West Asia crisis, which has increased operational costs for airlines due to higher fuel prices and airspace disruptions.

“Landing and parking charges at all major airports shall be reduced by 25 per cent from the prevailing tariff… applicable on all domestic flights for three months,” the authority said in its order, adding that it has implemented the government’s directions after due consideration.

The temporary cut is expected to ease cost pressures on airlines and could help stabilise airfares at a time when the aviation sector is grappling with volatility in global energy markets.

With PTI inputs