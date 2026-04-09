AERA cuts airport charges by 25% for domestic flights for 3 months
AERA says the move follows a government directive amid West Asia crisis, which has raised airline costs
In a significant relief to airlines, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) has announced a 25 per cent reduction in landing and parking charges at major airports across India.
The regulator said the revised tariff will come into immediate effect and will apply to all domestic flights for a period of three months. Landing and parking charges form a key component of the aeronautical tariff paid by airlines to airport operators.
According to AERA, the move follows a directive from the government in view of the ongoing West Asia crisis, which has increased operational costs for airlines due to higher fuel prices and airspace disruptions.
“Landing and parking charges at all major airports shall be reduced by 25 per cent from the prevailing tariff… applicable on all domestic flights for three months,” the authority said in its order, adding that it has implemented the government’s directions after due consideration.
The temporary cut is expected to ease cost pressures on airlines and could help stabilise airfares at a time when the aviation sector is grappling with volatility in global energy markets.
With PTI inputs
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