Middle East conflict: 100 flights cancelled at Delhi, Mumbai airports
Delhi airport operator DIAL warns that some west-bound international flights may face delays due to Middle East situation
The ongoing turmoil in West Asia has sent ripples across global skies, leading to the cancellation of over 100 international flights at India’s major aviation hubs on Saturday, as the conflict continues to disrupt operations.
At Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, 35 departures and 36 arrivals were called off, while Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi saw 22 departures and 17 arrivals cancelled, according to airport officials.
Delhi airport operator DIAL took to X, cautioning passengers that, amid the volatile situation in the Middle East, some west-bound international flights could face delays or schedule adjustments.
Despite the turbulence, Air India and Air India Express affirmed that they would continue operating flights to and from Jeddah and Muscat, routes assessed as safe for travel. The national carrier also announced that additional non-scheduled flights would operate on March 8 to and from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat, Ras Al-Khaimah, and Sharjah, aimed at bringing stranded passengers safely back to India.
IndiGo, too, confirmed it would maintain its services to eight Middle Eastern destinations and key European cities on 8 March, ensuring continuity amidst uncertainty.
The unrest, which erupted on 28 February with the escalation of hostilities between the US, Israel, and Iran, has forced several Middle Eastern nations to close their airspaces, leaving airlines to navigate a severely restricted operational landscape. Many carriers are currently offering only a fraction of their usual services, as passengers and operators alike contend with the far-reaching impact of the crisis.
