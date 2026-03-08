Middle East conflict: 100 flights cancelled at Delhi, Mumbai airports

The ongoing turmoil in West Asia has sent ripples across global skies, leading to the cancellation of over 100 international flights at India’s major aviation hubs on Saturday, as the conflict continues to disrupt operations.

At Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, 35 departures and 36 arrivals were called off, while Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi saw 22 departures and 17 arrivals cancelled, according to airport officials.

Delhi airport operator DIAL took to X, cautioning passengers that, amid the volatile situation in the Middle East, some west-bound international flights could face delays or schedule adjustments.