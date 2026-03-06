Middle East crisis disrupts travel as 281 Indian flights are cancelled

India’s aviation sector faced major disruption on Thursday after escalating conflict in the Middle East led to widespread airspace closures, forcing domestic airlines to cancel 281 flights.

The cancellations came as tensions in the region intensified for a fourth consecutive day following US and Israeli strikes on Iran. The attacks reportedly killed several senior figures, including Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggering retaliatory strikes by Tehran on American bases and Israeli targets.

The rapidly evolving security situation prompted multiple West Asian countries to shut their airspace, compelling Indian carriers to suspend or reroute several services. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), the disruptions affected both domestic and international operations.

At major Indian airports such as Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, at least 170 international flights were cancelled on Thursday alone, leaving thousands of passengers stranded or facing delays.

The civil aviation ministry confirmed the number of cancellations on social media and advised travellers to verify their flight status through official airline channels before heading to airports.

To manage the surge in passenger queries and complaints, the ministry activated a 24-hour Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR). Officials said 1,461 passenger grievances had already been addressed through the AirSewa platform, social media channels and helpline services in coordination with airlines.

Passengers requiring assistance can contact the helpline numbers 011-24604283 or 011-24632987 for real-time support.

Authorities have also introduced special measures for travellers stranded in Gulf countries, including monitoring ticket prices to prevent airlines or agents from charging excessive fares during the disruption.

The ministry said it is working closely with airlines, airport operators, regulators and the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure passenger safety, restore services and minimise inconvenience.