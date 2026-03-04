India plans 58 repatriation flights as Gulf airspace closures disrupt travel

Indian airlines are set to operate 58 flights on Wednesday to bring home passengers stranded in Gulf countries, as much of Middle Eastern airspace remains closed or restricted amid escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said Indian carriers had scheduled 58 services for 4 March, including 30 by IndiGo and 23 by Air India and Air India Express. Limited operations by foreign airlines between India and the Gulf are also under way, subject to airspace and operational constraints.

According to the ministry, airlines have made “calibrated adjustments” to schedules, with long-haul and ultra long-haul routes gradually resuming via alternative corridors that avoid restricted zones.

Multiple special services are expected to be operated by SpiceJet and Akasa Air in addition to Air India and IndiGo, connecting Gulf cities such as Dubai and Fujairah with Indian destinations including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Ahmedabad and Thiruvananthapuram.

Passengers have been advised not to travel to Dubai’s airports unless they have received confirmed departure information directly from their airline. Dubai airspace is only partially open, with a limited number of commercial flights permitted.

Emirates and IndiGo are operating select services and issuing updates through their websites. Etihad Airways said scheduled departures from Abu Dhabi remain cancelled, with operations suspended until 2pm local time on 5 March, although certain repositioning, cargo and repatriation flights may run in coordination with UAE authorities.