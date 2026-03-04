India plans 58 repatriation flights as Gulf airspace closures disrupt travel
Carriers reroute services and add special operations while fares on Asia–Europe routes surge
Indian airlines are set to operate 58 flights on Wednesday to bring home passengers stranded in Gulf countries, as much of Middle Eastern airspace remains closed or restricted amid escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation said Indian carriers had scheduled 58 services for 4 March, including 30 by IndiGo and 23 by Air India and Air India Express. Limited operations by foreign airlines between India and the Gulf are also under way, subject to airspace and operational constraints.
According to the ministry, airlines have made “calibrated adjustments” to schedules, with long-haul and ultra long-haul routes gradually resuming via alternative corridors that avoid restricted zones.
Multiple special services are expected to be operated by SpiceJet and Akasa Air in addition to Air India and IndiGo, connecting Gulf cities such as Dubai and Fujairah with Indian destinations including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Ahmedabad and Thiruvananthapuram.
Passengers have been advised not to travel to Dubai’s airports unless they have received confirmed departure information directly from their airline. Dubai airspace is only partially open, with a limited number of commercial flights permitted.
Emirates and IndiGo are operating select services and issuing updates through their websites. Etihad Airways said scheduled departures from Abu Dhabi remain cancelled, with operations suspended until 2pm local time on 5 March, although certain repositioning, cargo and repatriation flights may run in coordination with UAE authorities.
The ministry said it is in continuous contact with airlines and is closely monitoring ticket prices to prevent excessive fare increases during the disruption. Carriers have also been instructed to maintain clear communication with passengers and comply with refund and rescheduling regulations.
Fares soar on Asia–Europe routes
The closure of key West Asian hubs has sharply reduced capacity on major global routes, particularly between Asia and Europe. Dubai International Airport, typically the world’s busiest for international traffic and handling more than 1,000 flights a day, has remained closed for several days, significantly curtailing connections operated by Gulf carriers.
Airlines that can operate non-stop services or reroute flights north via the Caucasus and Afghanistan, or south via Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Oman, are maintaining services, albeit with longer flight times and higher fuel consumption.
Industry experts quoted by The Hindu warned that extended detours, combined with elevated oil prices, could push up operating costs and place pressure on profitability.
Subhas Menon, director general of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines, told Reuters that the effective closure of Middle Eastern airspace represented a substantial setback for some carriers. “If Europe can only be served at significantly higher cost, airline profitability will suffer. Ultimately, connectivity is the price to be paid,” he said.
Consultancy Alton Aviation said airlines operating through alternative hubs outside the affected region, including Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines and Turkish Airlines, may benefit in the short term as travellers shift away from Gulf-based operators.
Online booking data indicate limited seat availability and sharply higher fares on popular Asia–London routes. In several cases, economy-class seats are sold out for days, with only premium cabins available at significantly elevated prices.
With uncertainty persisting over the reopening of regional airspace, airlines and passengers alike are bracing for continued disruption to global travel networks in the days ahead.
With IANS inputs
