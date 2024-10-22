Airstrikes continue to kill civilians in Lebanon, intensifying displacement: UN

The UN humanitarian agency has said that airstrikes in Lebanon continue to kill civilians and displace a growing number of families.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Monday, 21 October, that hundreds of people were reportedly displaced Sunday night across the country following Israeli evacuation orders identifying a social finance network affiliated with Hezbollah, which were soon followed by airstrikes. As a result of one of these airstrikes in the southern suburbs of Beirut, a UNFPA (UN Population Fund)-supported safe space for women and girls was destroyed, alongside a primary healthcare centre, Xinhua news agency reported.

In Beirut, Bekaa and Mount Lebanon, 10 facilities supported by UNFPA, including primary healthcare sites, safe spaces, and mobile maternity units, have closed due to insecurity.

Lebanese health authorities have reported more than 2,400 deaths and over 11,500 injuries since the hostilities began last October. Nearly 1.2 million people have been displaced or otherwise directly affected by the crisis.

OCHA said that the United Nations and its humanitarian partners continue to provide support across Lebanon, including in harder-to-reach areas.