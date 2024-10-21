Israel lists demands to US to end Lebanon war: Report

Last week, the US received a document of a diplomatic solution from Israel to end its war on Lebanon. In it, Israel demands the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) be allowed to engage in "active enforcement" to ensure Hezbollah doesn't rearm and rebuild its military infrastructure close to the border.

Adding that Israel has access and liberty to operate in Lebanon's air space--a US official said that it is highly unlikely that these demands will be met by Lebanon and the rest of the world disapproves if it too.

White House special envoy Amos Hochstein is visiting Beirut on Monday to discuss a diplomatic solution to the conflict, the report added. The White House and U.S. State Department have not commented yet.

Since 23 September, the Israeli army has been conducting intensive airstrikes on Lebanon in a sharp escalation with Hezbollah. The death toll from Israeli airstrikes since the beginning of the Israel-Hezbollah conflict has reached 2,464, with injuries up to 11,530