Airstrikes in Gaza leave 14 dead as Israel says attacks targeted Hamas after armed breach

Israel’s military on Saturday said it carried out airstrikes against Hamas militants in Gaza, relentlessly testing the relevance of the ceasefire that has been in place since 10 October. Health authorities in Gaza reported at least 14 people killed and 45 wounded in the strikes, including several children.

Similar exchanges have taken place during the ceasefire following reported attacks on Israeli forces. According to medical officials, one of Saturday’s strikes hit a vehicle in Gaza City’s Rimal neighbourhood, killing seven people and injuring 18. Rami Mhanna, managing director of Shifa Hospital, said most of the wounded were children, a point echoed by hospital director Mohamed Abu Selmiya.

A separate strike on a house near Al-Awda Hospital in central Gaza killed at least three people and left 11 injured, the hospital said.