Israel kills at least 28 Palestinians in major Gaza ceasefire breach

A wave of devastating Israeli strikes swept across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, shattering what remained of the fragile, US-brokered ceasefire and plunging the besieged enclave once again into scenes of terror and grief.

At least 28 Palestinians were killed, medical sources told Al Jazeera, in what has become one of the most jarring breaches of the truce since it took effect last month. Another 77 people were wounded, according to Gaza’s health ministry, as the toll climbed through the day.

Al Jazeera described a night ripped apart by explosions as Israeli forces struck three locations: the al-Mawasi area near Khan Younis in southern Gaza, a crowded junction in Shujayea filled with displaced families, and a residential building in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighbourhood. That building was flattened, killing an entire family — a mother, father, and their three children — a tragedy that Mahmoud said has unleashed new waves of fear across an already traumatised population.

“Palestinians here live in a daily theatre of horrors,” he said, noting that bombardments have scarcely paused since the ceasefire supposedly came into force on October 10. “The war never truly stopped.”