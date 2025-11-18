Hamas rejects UNSC backing of Trump’s Gaza plan as crisis deepens

Hamas has sharply rejected the UN Security Council resolution endorsing US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan, declaring that it falls far short of the political and humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people, the Al Jazeera reported.

The movement said the proposal does not address the core demands of a besieged population that has endured one of the most devastating conflicts in recent memory.

The security council had earlier approved the US-backed ceasefire framework, which envisions the deployment of an international stabilisation force across the shattered landscape of Gaza — a plan Washington says is essential for restoring order and enabling reconstruction.