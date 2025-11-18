Hamas rejects UNSC backing of Trump’s Gaza plan as crisis deepens
Movement says the proposal ignores the core demands of a besieged population amid a devastating conflict
Hamas has sharply rejected the UN Security Council resolution endorsing US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan, declaring that it falls far short of the political and humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people, the Al Jazeera reported.
The movement said the proposal does not address the core demands of a besieged population that has endured one of the most devastating conflicts in recent memory.
The security council had earlier approved the US-backed ceasefire framework, which envisions the deployment of an international stabilisation force across the shattered landscape of Gaza — a plan Washington says is essential for restoring order and enabling reconstruction.
On the ground, however, the humanitarian crisis continues to deepen. Authorities in Gaza warn that displaced families urgently require at least 300,000 tents, as winter tightens its grip and tens of thousands remain without shelter amid the ruins.
The war’s toll remains staggering. Israel’s relentless assault on Gaza has killed at least 69,483 Palestinians and wounded 170,706 since October 2023, according to health officials in the enclave. The conflict was triggered by the 7 October 2023 Hamas-led attacks, which left 1,139 people dead in Israel and saw around 200 others taken captive.
As Gaza’s winter grows harsher and diplomatic efforts falter, the gulf between international resolutions and the desperate realities on the ground appears wider than ever.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines