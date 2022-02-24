Airstrikes kill 5 IS militants in Iraq

Five militants of the extremist group Islamic State (IS) were killed in airstrikes in Iraq's northern province of Kirkuk, the Iraqi military said.



Iraqi security forces conducted airstrikes on two IS hideouts on Wednesday after a force from the Counter-Terrorism Service spotted them in the al-Dibis area in northwest of the namesake provincial capital Kirkuk, nearly 250 km north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, the Spokesperson of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi forces said in a statement.