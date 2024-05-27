Akshata Murty gets proactive on hubby Rishi Sunak’s campaign trail

Akshata Murty, Britain’s Indian first lady, has begun getting proactive as prime minister and husband Rishi Sunak hits the campaign trail in a tough race ahead for the governing Conservatives, starting with a supportive message to say she’s with him “every step of the way”, hours after a rain-soaked Sunak announced 4 July as the general election date on the steps of 10 Downing Street.

The 44-year-old businesswoman has used her Instagram handle to post campaign messages in favour of Sunak, who is hoping to prove all the pre-election surveys forecasting a drubbing for the Tories wrong.

The couple, who met while studying at Stanford University in the US and are among the richest incumbents of Downing Street in history — in large part owing to Murty’s Infosys shares worth millions of pounds — are expected to work as a team through the course of the just over five-week campaign.

“People always ask us – ‘What is the thing you have most in common?’ It’s not just our shared love of watching ‘Friends’ reruns and eating Spanish food. It’s the values that we share,” reads a joint statement signed 'Akshata and Rishi' on social media.