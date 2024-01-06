UK: Labour scrutiny over closure of company owned by Akshata Murthy

Following the winding up of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy's start-up investment firm Catamaran Ventures in December last year, the country's main opposition party has raised questions about the impact of the closure on other companies.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's daughter Akshata became a majority shareholder in the investment company founded by the couple in 2013 after Sunak stepped down as its director in 2015 when he became an MP.

In a letter to deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden, the Labour Party has asked what impact the closure of Catamaran Ventures could have on the government-backed business, and any other companies it retained a stake in, the BBC reported.

The party's national campaign coordinator Pat McFadden also asked what the arrangement was for the payment of tax owed to HMRC (His Majesty's Revenue and Customs), and whether the firm would fulfil all its liabilities to the British taxpayer.

"It is vital that these questions are answered in the interests of, to quote the Prime Minister himself, 'integrity, professionalism and accountability'," McFadden wrote in a letter.

UK media reported last year that Catamaran Ventures held shares in Study Hall, an education start-up which received a government grant of almost £350,000.