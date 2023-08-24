UK PM Sunak apologises for 'inadvertent' code breach over wife Akshata's shares in childminding agency

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has apologised to the UK parliamentary watchdog after an investigation concluded that his failure to declare wife Akshata Murty's business interest in a childminding agency arose "out of confusion" and was "inadvertent".

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, Daniel Greenberg, had opened an inquiry into allegations that when discussing the government's financial incentive scheme for people joining the childminding workforce, Sunak failed to declare that his wife held shares in one of six childminding agencies selected by the government to provide its new members with an enhanced financial incentive.

Sunak, 43, told the parliamentary watchdog that he had declared the interest on the Ministerial Register and Greenberg concluded that he was satisfied that Sunak had confused the concept of registration with the concept of declaration of interests.