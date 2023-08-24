Sunak inadvertently breached MP code of conduct: Parliament watchdog

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has "failed" to correctly declare his wife's shareholding in a firm which was set to benefit from a new policy announced in the budget, as per Parliament's standards watchdog.

In April, Parliament's Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg initiated a probe into the "breach" of transparency rules by Prime Minister Sunak following concerns that the latter failed to declare that his wife Akshata Murty held shares in one of six childminding agencies selected by the Government to provide its new members with an enhanced financial incentive, 'The Independent' reported.

Appearing before the liaison committee, Sunak had not mentioned his wife's interest when speaking about the childcare changes.