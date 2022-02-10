Al Qaeda, IS reconstituting in Afghanistan: US official

A top US official has claimed that the Al Qaeda and Islamic State (IS) terror groups were "reconstituting" in Afghanistan.



Gen. Michael Michael Erik Kurilla, the nominee to head the US Central Command (CENTCOM), made the remarks while addressing the Senate Armed Services Committee, TOLO News reported.



"One of the challenges is the threat to the homeland from Al Qaeda and IS-K (Khorasan). They are reconstituting. The Taliban has not renounced Al Qaeda. IS-K, with the release of the prisoners both from the Bagram prison and Pul-e-Charkhi are in a process of reconstituting," he said.