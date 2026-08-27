12 killed, 54 injured as wildfires ravage northeastern Algeria
Climate change has intensified heat and dryness, allowing fires to spread rapidly
At least 12 people have been killed and 54 injured as raging wildfires tore through parts of northeastern Algeria, sending thick clouds of smoke over communities and forcing dozens of families to flee their homes as firefighters battled to contain the flames, the Al Jazeera reported.
The deaths were reported in the provinces of Jijel, Bejaia and Tizi Ouzou, interior minister Said Sayoud said on Wednesday. Five people died in Jijel, four in Bejaia and three in Tizi Ouzou.
Sayoud made the announcement during a visit to a hospital in Souk El Thenine, Bejaia, where he inspected the treatment of victims suffering burns and smoke inhalation. According to the official Algeria Press Service, 54 people were being treated, including six in critical condition.
The scale of the fires has stretched emergency services across the country. Civil Protection teams recorded 154 fire outbreaks on Wednesday, with Bejaia alone accounting for 36. Eighteen of those fires had been brought under control, while crews continued to battle the remaining blazes.
Firefighters have succeeded in containing fires in Skikda, El Tarf, Bouira, Tizi Ouzou and Tebessa, but the situation remained volatile in Bejaia and Jijel. Eighteen hotspots were still active in Bejaia, while fires continued to burn across 12 municipalities in Jijel.
With flames advancing through dry terrain, authorities evacuated dozens of families from areas considered most at risk. Images broadcast by regional news outlet Jijel News showed residents seeking refuge inside a post office as a dense pall of smoke swallowed the surrounding area.
The inferno comes as a punishing heatwave grips Algeria and neighbouring Tunisia, baking the region under extreme temperatures and leaving vegetation dangerously dry. Strong winds have further complicated firefighting efforts, allowing flames to spread rapidly across forested areas.
Wildfires are a recurring summer scourge in Algeria, particularly along its forest-rich Mediterranean coastline. At least six people were killed in fires last month, underscoring the persistent threat during the peak wildfire season.
In recent years, the combination of soaring temperatures, prolonged drought and fierce winds has intensified the risk of destructive fires across northern Algeria. Climate change has further aggravated these conditions, creating longer periods of heat and dryness in which a small blaze can swiftly become a sprawling inferno.
As firefighters continue their battle against the remaining hotspots, emergency teams are tending to the injured while authorities work to protect communities in the path of the flames. For residents caught in the disaster, the landscape has been transformed into a haze of smoke, ash and fire as Algeria confronts yet another devastating wildfire season.