12 killed, 54 injured as wildfires ravage northeastern Algeria

At least 12 people have been killed and 54 injured as raging wildfires tore through parts of northeastern Algeria, sending thick clouds of smoke over communities and forcing dozens of families to flee their homes as firefighters battled to contain the flames, the Al Jazeera reported.

The deaths were reported in the provinces of Jijel, Bejaia and Tizi Ouzou, interior minister Said Sayoud said on Wednesday. Five people died in Jijel, four in Bejaia and three in Tizi Ouzou.

Sayoud made the announcement during a visit to a hospital in Souk El Thenine, Bejaia, where he inspected the treatment of victims suffering burns and smoke inhalation. According to the official Algeria Press Service, 54 people were being treated, including six in critical condition.

The scale of the fires has stretched emergency services across the country. Civil Protection teams recorded 154 fire outbreaks on Wednesday, with Bejaia alone accounting for 36. Eighteen of those fires had been brought under control, while crews continued to battle the remaining blazes.

Firefighters have succeeded in containing fires in Skikda, El Tarf, Bouira, Tizi Ouzou and Tebessa, but the situation remained volatile in Bejaia and Jijel. Eighteen hotspots were still active in Bejaia, while fires continued to burn across 12 municipalities in Jijel.