Ali Khamenei laid to rest as US and Iran inch towards full scale war

The US Central Command carried out airstrikes on 90 targets in Iran in retaliation for Iran's attack on three commercial ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz without Tehran's permission. The US had earlier attacked three commercial tankers that allegedly ignored its blockade, killing three Indian sailors in the process. The strikes, however, have continued, with the US targeting Chabahar and Bushehr in an apparent attempt to degrade Iran's ability to strike back.

The view from Tehran, explained Vali Nasr, professor at Johns Hopkins University in the US, is that the US is engaged in a concerted effort to wrest control of the Strait out of Iran's hands, weaken its position in Lebanon, and regain its own strength to exert even greater pressure on Iran or return to war. "The memorandum of understanding became, in reality, a memorandum without real understanding," concurred commentator Ali Hashem. It was only a matter of time before the two sides resumed fighting. "The war never truly stopped; it merely slowed after the April 8 ceasefire," Hashem pointed out.

Renewal of air strikes by the US has confirmed Iran’s long-held suspicion that negotiating with the US is futile. The US and Israel, Tehran believes, have never reconciled to the Islamic revolution of 1979. Both allies have tried to choke Iran’s economy with sanctions and restrictions on other countries to trade with it and actively sought regime-change operations. In the last one and a half years alone, as many as 139 Iranian leaders, IRGC commanders and top scientists are said to have been killed without any provocation.