Iran claims control over Strait of Hormuz, warns against foreign interference

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Thursday claimed it had established control over the Strait of Hormuz and warned that any foreign interference in the strategic waterway would invite a "crushing response".

In a statement carried by the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency, the Guards said Iranian forces had "maintained its security" and had begun the "gradual reopening" of the Strait over the past two weeks.

The IRGC claimed maritime traffic through the Strait had recovered to "around 50 per cent" of pre-war levels and was continuing to increase for vessels that obtained "authorisation" from Iran.

"Once again we declare that foreign powers have no claim to this land or to the Strait of Hormuz," the statement said.

"Any interference will result in a crushing response," it added.