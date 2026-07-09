Iran claims control over Strait of Hormuz, warns against foreign interference
Revolutionary Guards say shipping through strategic waterway is gradually resuming, but independent data suggests traffic remains well below pre-war levels
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Thursday claimed it had established control over the Strait of Hormuz and warned that any foreign interference in the strategic waterway would invite a "crushing response".
In a statement carried by the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency, the Guards said Iranian forces had "maintained its security" and had begun the "gradual reopening" of the Strait over the past two weeks.
The IRGC claimed maritime traffic through the Strait had recovered to "around 50 per cent" of pre-war levels and was continuing to increase for vessels that obtained "authorisation" from Iran.
"Once again we declare that foreign powers have no claim to this land or to the Strait of Hormuz," the statement said.
"Any interference will result in a crushing response," it added.
The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints, carrying a significant share of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.
However, independent shipping data painted a different picture of activity in the waterway.
According to BBC Verify, 23 cargo ships and tankers transited the Strait on July 8, compared with a pre-conflict daily average of 138 vessels before hostilities began on February 28, citing figures from the Joint Maritime Information Centre.
The Strait has witnessed repeated disruptions since the outbreak of the conflict, with attacks on commercial shipping and military operations prompting many vessels to avoid the route or delay transit, raising concerns over global energy supplies and oil prices.