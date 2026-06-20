Iran announces fresh closure of Strait of Hormuz amid tensions over Lebanon

Iran's Joint Military Command has announced the renewed closure of the Strait of Hormuz, citing continued Israeli military operations in Lebanon and what it described as the United States' failure to honour commitments aimed at ending the conflict.

In a statement broadcast on Iranian state television on Saturday, military officials said the strategic waterway had been shut once again and warned that further measures could follow if hostilities continued. The statement referred to ongoing Israeli attacks in Lebanon and alleged "malafide intentions" on the part of the United States, claiming that recent actions amounted to a breach of promises made under efforts to secure a ceasefire.

The announcement has raised fresh concerns over regional stability only days after an interim understanding between Washington and Tehran had sparked hopes of de-escalation. The agreement had prompted the gradual resumption of shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy corridor through which a significant share of the world's oil and gas supplies passes.

However, optimism surrounding the agreement was dented after Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon reportedly killed at least 16 people, including two children, shortly after news of the ceasefire arrangement emerged.