All 850 trekkers rescued after Everest snowstorm on Tibetan side

More than 850 trekkers, guides, and porters stranded for three days in a sudden blizzard on the Tibetan side of Mount Everest have been successfully rescued, Chinese state media reported on 8 October.

The heavy snow trapped hundreds in Dingri County, near Xigaze City in the Tibet Autonomous Region, but all those affected have now reached safety, according to a late-night statement from the local government on Tuesday.

According to the state-run Xinhua news agency, around 580 hikers and over 300 support staff — including local guides, porters, and yak herders — have been evacuated to Qudeng Township and nearby locations. Officials are arranging transport to help them return home.

Earlier, Xinhua had reported that one hiker died during the snowstorm, which struck suddenly and disrupted the plans of more than 1,000 tourists visiting the region during China's eight-day National Day and mid-autumn festival holiday.

The blizzard, which began on the evening of 4 October, brought heavy snow that collapsed tents and buried trails, making it nearly impossible for hikers to descend. Most of those stranded were Chinese nationals. The remote location delayed reports reaching the mainland, heightening concern among families of the missing.

State broadcaster CCTV reported on Wednesday that another group of hikers, guided by local rescue teams, had safely reached a rendezvous point while descending the mountain.