All 850 trekkers rescued after Everest snowstorm on Tibetan side
More than 850 trekkers, guides, and porters stranded for three days in a sudden blizzard on the Tibetan side of Mount Everest have been successfully rescued, Chinese state media reported on 8 October.
The heavy snow trapped hundreds in Dingri County, near Xigaze City in the Tibet Autonomous Region, but all those affected have now reached safety, according to a late-night statement from the local government on Tuesday.
According to the state-run Xinhua news agency, around 580 hikers and over 300 support staff — including local guides, porters, and yak herders — have been evacuated to Qudeng Township and nearby locations. Officials are arranging transport to help them return home.
Earlier, Xinhua had reported that one hiker died during the snowstorm, which struck suddenly and disrupted the plans of more than 1,000 tourists visiting the region during China's eight-day National Day and mid-autumn festival holiday.
The blizzard, which began on the evening of 4 October, brought heavy snow that collapsed tents and buried trails, making it nearly impossible for hikers to descend. Most of those stranded were Chinese nationals. The remote location delayed reports reaching the mainland, heightening concern among families of the missing.
State broadcaster CCTV reported on Wednesday that another group of hikers, guided by local rescue teams, had safely reached a rendezvous point while descending the mountain.
Authorities in Tingri County had mobilised search and rescue teams on Sunday to assist those stranded in the Gama Valley — a remote, forested region between Tingri and Dinggye counties, known for its pristine landscapes and demanding 40-km trekking route.
Although the northern slope of Everest, accessible by road, is the most commonly used route on the Tibetan side, the Gama Valley trek is increasingly popular among adventure seekers. The trail, which relies entirely on yak and mule caravans for supplies, typically takes ten days to complete.
October is normally considered peak trekking season on Everest due to its generally mild weather and clear skies. However, the unexpected storm took even seasoned climbers by surprise, with local media reporting snow piling over a metre deep at base camp.
Meanwhile, neighbouring Nepal has also suffered extreme weather in recent days. Torrential rain has led to flash floods and landslides, killing at least 60 people and causing widespread disruption to transport infrastructure.