Blizzard strands nearly 1,000 climbers on Everest; rescue underway
Rescue operations are underway on the eastern slopes of Mount Everest in Tibet after a severe blizzard trapped nearly 1,000 climbers and hikers in high-altitude campsites. The affected area, located at altitudes above 4,900 metres, has been rendered inaccessible due to heavy snow accumulation.
Hundreds of local villagers and rescue teams have been deployed to clear the snow and assist stranded climbers. Some tourists have already been rescued, according to BBC reports quoting local media. The blizzard began on Friday evening and has intensified over the past few days, raising concerns about frostbite, hypothermia, and avalanche risks.
Mount Everest, known as Mount Qomolangma in China, rises to over 8,849 metres, making it the world’s tallest peak and a popular destination for climbers from around the globe.
The extreme weather in Tibet comes amid devastating rains in neighbouring Nepal, which have triggered landslides and flash floods, claiming 52 lives across several districts. Roads have been washed out, villages isolated, and rescue operations continue under challenging conditions.
Meanwhile, southern China is bracing for Typhoon Matmo, the 21st named storm of the 2025 Pacific typhoon season, which made landfall on Sunday along the eastern coast of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, Guangdong Province. With maximum wind speeds reaching 151 km/h, the storm prompted preemptive evacuations of around 347,000 people from Guangdong and Hainan provinces. Authorities have deployed emergency teams and opened shelters in preparation for heavy rains, flooding, and strong winds.
The simultaneous natural hazards across Himalayan and southern Chinese regions highlight the vulnerability of high-altitude and coastal areas to extreme weather events, emphasising the urgent need for coordinated rescue and relief operations.
With PTI inputs