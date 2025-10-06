Blizzard strands nearly 1,000 climbers on Everest; rescue underway

Rescue operations are underway on the eastern slopes of Mount Everest in Tibet after a severe blizzard trapped nearly 1,000 climbers and hikers in high-altitude campsites. The affected area, located at altitudes above 4,900 metres, has been rendered inaccessible due to heavy snow accumulation.

Hundreds of local villagers and rescue teams have been deployed to clear the snow and assist stranded climbers. Some tourists have already been rescued, according to BBC reports quoting local media. The blizzard began on Friday evening and has intensified over the past few days, raising concerns about frostbite, hypothermia, and avalanche risks.

Mount Everest, known as Mount Qomolangma in China, rises to over 8,849 metres, making it the world’s tallest peak and a popular destination for climbers from around the globe.