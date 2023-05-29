Search teams unable to find missing Indian-origin Everest climber from Singapore

An Indian-origin climber from Singapore who reached the Mount Everest summit on May 19 has still not been located in spite of best efforts by search and rescue teams, an Instagram post by the climber's wife said.



Shrinivas Sainis Dattatraya, 39, left for Mount Everest on April 1, and was due to return home on June 4.



He scaled the world's tallest peak on May 19 but told his wife he had come down with high-altitude cerebral oedema and was unlikely to make it down the mountain.



Interspersing her message between pictures of Shrinivas on various mountain peaks, his wife Sushma Soma said: "He was 39, and in his glorious and rich life, he lived fearlessly and to the fullest. He explored the depth of the sea and scaled the greatest heights of the Earth."