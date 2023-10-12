All Tesla Superchargers in Israel are free: Musk

“I would like to help those in Gaza who want peace, but have no way to do so. In general, I want all humans to be happy and prosperous, without regard to race, creed, religion or anything else,” posted Musk.

A follower commented: “You just hope? I mean you can’t send some basic essentials to Gaza but Tesla Superchargers are free in Israel?”

Another requested Musk, saying do something to stop this war as “powerful people like you can be heard worldwide”.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is "catastrophic" and hospitals are overwhelmed, Doctors Without Borders said, noting Israeli bombing of the enclave did not spare medical facilities.