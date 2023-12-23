Alleged human trafficking incident sparks questions, 303 Indians under scrutiny in France

In a developing story that unfolded on Thursday, 21 December, a flight bound for Nicaragua from Dubai, carrying 303 Indian passengers, was grounded in France on suspicions of human trafficking as French authorities took swift action against Romanian company Legend Airlines, which operated the flight, based on an anonymous tip. As the investigation unfolds, National Herald answers some questions about the circumstances surrounding the incident, and information available.

Q1. What led to the grounding of the flight in France?

The flight, operated by Legend Airlines and carrying 303 Indian passengers, was grounded in France over suspicions of human trafficking. French authorities received an anonymous tip, prompting them to intervene and initiate an investigation.

Q2: What is the current status of the passengers and the aircraft?

All passengers are being questioned by special investigators, and two individuals are in custody pending further examination. The plane, an A340 operated by Legend Airlines, remains grounded at Vatry airport, 150 km east of Paris. Upon landing, passengers were initially kept in the aircraft. Later, they were transferred to the main hall of the airport, where individual beds were provided for an overnight stay on Thursday. The entire airport was cordoned off by police during this process.