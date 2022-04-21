Alleged intruder at Peruvian Embassy in US shot dead by Secret Service

An alleged "intruder" at the Peruvian Embassy in Washington, D.C., was shot dead by Secret Service, according to the police.



The suspect was found smashing windows of the Peruvian Ambassador's residence in the Forest Hills neighbourhood of northwest D.C., Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee told reporters on Wednesday evening.



The ambassador's relatives were inside and called the police just after 8 a.m., Xinhua news agency quoted Contee as saying.



The suspect, an adult male who appeared to be in his late 20s to 30s, was said to have been armed with a metal stake and he was shot following a confrontation with uniformed officers.