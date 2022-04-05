Amazon app won't let workers use words like 'slave labour', 'restroom'

In addition to other inappropriate words, the internal app will also reportedly block or flag words like "unfair", "master", "slave", "injustice", "ethics", "diversity", "fairness", "pay raise", and phrases like "This is dumb" or "This is concerning".



"Our teams are always thinking about new ways to help employees engage with each other," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge late on Monday. "This particular programme has not been approved yet and may change significantly or even never launch at all. If it does launch at some point down the road, there are no plans for many of the words you're calling out to be screened," the spokesperson added.