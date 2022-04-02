Fired worker Smalls 'snubs' world's second richest Bezos; 'pins' union flag on Amazon door

For two years, work has been afoot on unionising one of the citadels of modern capitalism. In October 2021, there was a filing with the NLRB to hold union elections for two Amazon facilities on Staten Island. This had to be withdrawn because there weren't enough signatures.



A refilling was undertaken in December.



The union is the personal project of one Christian Smalls, fired from the Staten Island site for organising a walkout. After Friday's tally was announced, Smalls taunted Bezos, second richest on the planet with net worth of $188 billion, thanking him, "because while he was up in space we were signing people up."



In welcome news for Bezos, another union drive at Amazon's BHM1 facility in Bessemer, Alabama, where the NLRB had ordered a re-do of an election held in 2021 because Amazon was found to have interfered, the votes went against unionisation, with 933 against and 875 in favour.



Since the final result is so close, there will be a hearing on 416 challenged ballots in the next few weeks, and both the union and Amazon will have the opportunity to file objections.