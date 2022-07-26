Amazon hikes Prime subscription in UK, Europe by up to 43%

Whether Amazon Prime will increase the subscription in India is yet to be seen, a country where it has over 22 million users and the company is rolling out a major redesign for Prime Video.



In France, the subscription has been hiked by 43 per cent from 49 euros per year to 69.90 euros.



Amazon will also hike prices in Spain and Italy by 39 percent annually while Germany will see an annual 30 per cent rise.



Recently, the company hiked Prime costs in the US to $139 per year, up from the previous $119.