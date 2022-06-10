Now Amazon will let you try on shoes virtually

"We are excited to introduce 'Virtual Try-On for Shoes,' so customers can try on thousands of styles from brands they know and love at their convenience, wherever they are," Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion, said in a statement.



"We look forward to listening and learning from customer feedback as we continue to enhance the experience and expand to more brands and styles," Dogan added.



After selecting a shoe, customers can tap the "Virtual Try-On" button below the product image and point the camera on their mobile device at their feet to see how the shoes look on them.