Amazon retail CEO Dave Clark resigns after 23 years

Clark said that 23 years ago, he took what felt like a big personal bet when he joined Amazon out of grad school.



"We were a small company with only six fulfillment centres that year, but growing fast. I was drawn to the opportunity at Amazon because of the people I met when I came to Seattle," he said.



"We have a great leadership team across the Consumer business that is ready to take on more as the company evolves past the customer experience challenges we took on during the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.



Clark oversaw online stores, physical stores, the marketplace of third-party sellers and the Amazon Prime subscription business.