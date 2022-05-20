Now Amazon takes a dig at metaverse as Zuckerberg makes grand plans

"I want to try to work on technologies that bring people's heads up, get them to enjoy the real world, make the family a more communal experience," he was quoted as saying at the event.



"I really do fundamentally believe, and I think it's what we're spending a lot of time on in my organisation, that we want to enhance the here and now. I want to try and work on technologies that bring people's heads up, get them to enjoy the real world," Limp said late on Thursday.



The senior Amazon executive said that he doesn't want to live in a virtual world 24/7, or even a few hours a day.



As Meta CEO Zuckerberg makes big plans around the metaverse by spending billions of dollars, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel late last month criticised the new technology, saying the concept is "pretty ambiguous and hypothetical".



Spiegel told The Guardian that the word metaverse is never spoken in Snap's offices.



"The reason why we don't use that word is because it's pretty ambiguous and hypothetical. Just ask a room of people how to define it, and everyone's definition is totally different," he was quoted as saying.