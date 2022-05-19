Meta freezes hiring for several verticals, Zuckerberg says no job cuts

"I can't sit here and make a permanent ongoing promise that as things shift that we won't have to reconsider that (job cuts)," Zuckerberg told the staff during a meeting.



"Our expectation is not that we're going to have to do that. And instead, basically what we're doing is we're dialing growth to the levels that we think are going to be manageable over time," he was quoted as saying in the report that came out late on Wednesday.



According to the report, freezing hirings indicates that these products are not profitable as Meta's stock price is down 43 per cent this year.



"Product teams are already impacted by an engineering freeze including Facebook Dating and Gaming, Messenger Kids, the Commerce team, and the Remote Presence team created during the pandemic," the report noted.