Amazon suspends shipments, Prime Video streaming in Russia

Amazon has suspended shipment of retail products to customers based in Russia and Belarus, and will no longer provide customers with access to its streaming service Prime Video in Russia.



The company said that it will no longer be accepting new Russia and Belarus-based AWS customers and Amazon third-party sellers.



"We are also suspending access to Prime Video for customers based in Russia, and we will no longer be taking orders for New World, which is the only video game we sell directly in Russia," the commerce giant said in a statement.



Amazon stopped any new orders of the open-world MMO New World, the only game title it sells in Russia.