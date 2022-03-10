Russia not abandoning plans to surround Kiev: Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Thursday that Russia is not abandoning its plans to surround Kiev as Moscow's military invasion continued for the 15th day.



In its latest update on Facebook, the military said that Ukrainian forces are repelling and holding back Moscow's offensive operation in all directions despite attempts by Russian troops to advance towards the capital city.



It said the Russian troops have "lost their military capacity and are being introduced into the operation of reserves".



"To increase combat capacity, the enemy is moving to the borders of Ukraine unions and military parts from other strategic directions."



The military added that Moscow was not abandoning plans to surround Kiev and it its continuing the offensive from the Polissya and Siversky directions.