Amid AI videos and silence, questions linger over Netanyahu’s status

There is little or no ‘credible’ evidence to suggest that Israel’s prime minister is not alive. Doubts that he has been severely injured or killed however have been reinforced by videos released by his office. Why release videos, allegedly generated by Artificial Intelligence, if he is truly hale and hearty? The videos themselves have been far too casual in view of the fact that Israel is in the middle of a protracted war. It is unusual for the Israeli media to report that the prime minister has missed several meetings of his cabinet on security but still finds time to shoot videos in a café in Jerusalem and from a hilltop, chatting with people.

Conspiracy theorists have of course gone to town calling out discrepancies and questioning if Netanyahu is left-handed or right-handed. Some of them have even wondered why President Donald Trump made no mention of ‘Bibi’ Netanyahu during his media interaction at the White House. Why didn’t anyone ask when the US President had last spoken to the Israeli prime minister, who allegedly dragged the US into the war with Iran?

“Ok, don’t get mad, and I don’t want to be the conspiracy theory guy, and I swear I have resisted all the ‘Netanyahu is dead’ stuff… but this looks so fake,” posted Mehdi Hasan, editor-in-chief of Zeteo News while sharing the following video showing Netanyahu on a hilltop. The Israeli prime minister is seen chatting with a group of women relaxing on chairs and enjoying the view. The video can be seen here: