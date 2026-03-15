Where is Netanyahu? Five triggers for wild speculation on social media

If he is not severely injured or in a coma, or if not killed they wondered why he had gone silent in the middle of an existential war. It would have been simple enough for him to be seen at a meeting, in a plane or in his office or bunker, or even at home. So, where is he, they asked. There have been several triggers for such speculation.

They pointed to a social media post from the office of the Israeli prime minister, asking citizens to ignore rumours about the prime minister. The post was, however, deleted and the question was why. They also pointed to a security assessment meeting in Tel Aviv, which was presided over by defence minister Katz and skipped by the prime minister. Unusual, they said. The third trigger was the prime minister’s son, Yair Netanyahu, who too had gone completely silent since 9 March 2026. Grok is said to have confirmed that he was a compulsive social media user, often posting 50 or 60 posts a day. It was unusual for such a person to go off the social media, they argued.

The latest speculation is that the announcement is going to be made in a day or two; that it will be claimed that medical complications led to the death. One hopes the speculations turn out to be untrue because nobody deserves to be killed in a senseless war, not soldiers, not Iranian civilians and not Netanyahu. Truth, as they say, is the first casualty in war.