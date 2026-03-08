Benjamin Netanyahu says attack on Iran to continue with ‘full force’

In a forceful and defiant address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel’s military campaign against Iran would continue with “full force and uncompromising momentum,” signalling that the confrontation between the two regional adversaries is far from over.

Speaking in a live televised statement on Saturday, Netanyahu said Israel had prepared a comprehensive strategy aimed at weakening what he described as the “Iranian regime”. According to him, the campaign would unfold with a series of calculated moves and unexpected developments designed to reshape the balance of power.

“There is a well-prepared plan with many surprises,” he said, suggesting that the unfolding operation could significantly undermine the current leadership in Tehran and potentially open the door to political change.

In a direct appeal to the Iranian public, Netanyahu sought to frame Israel’s actions as being directed not against the people of Iran but against their ruling establishment. “The moment of truth is approaching,” he said. “We do not seek to divide Iran, but to liberate it and live with it in peace.”

The Israeli leader also turned his criticism toward the United Nations, accusing the global body of unfairly condemning Israel while remaining silent on what he described as atrocities committed by Iran and its regional allies. He argued that the international community had failed to respond adequately to violence linked to Iranian-backed groups.