Iran strikes Israeli refinery after attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure

The Iranian capital itself appeared to be under intense pressure, with a fresh wave of heavy attacks striking Tehran on Saturday night. Residents reported hearing powerful explosions reverberating across multiple parts of the sprawling metropolis, underscoring the gravity of the unfolding confrontation.

The latest developments come in the aftermath of the February 28 joint strikes by Israel and the United States on Tehran and several other Iranian cities. Those attacks, among the most consequential in Iran’s modern history, killed the country’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, along with numerous others, including members of his family, senior military commanders and civilians. Iran responded with several waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli territory as well as US military bases across the Middle East.

Reacting to the continuing hostilities, Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, accused Washington and Tel Aviv of attempting to fracture and destabilise the Iranian state. He urged US President Donald Trump to acknowledge what he described as a grave miscalculation.

“The Americans have left a scar on the hearts of our people. We will not let them go,” Larijani said, vowing that Iran would not forget the attacks.

Amid the mounting tensions, diplomatic channels appear to remain active. In an interview with Independent Arabia published on Saturday, Iran’s foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi revealed that he has been in constant contact with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

Araghchi said Saudi officials had assured Tehran that they remain firmly committed to ensuring that Saudi territory, airspace and waters would not be used for any military action against Iran — a pledge that could prove significant as the regional crisis deepens and threatens to draw in more actors across the Middle East.

