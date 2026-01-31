Amid threats and armadas, Iran keeps door open for ‘fair’ talks with US

Amid a swirl of escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf, Iran signaled a willingness to engage in “fair and equitable” talks with the United States — though it drew a firm line: diplomacy must not unfold “under the shadow of threats”, the Al Jazeera reported.

Speaking from Turkiye on Friday, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi struck a tone of guarded openness, telling reporters that while Iran has no objection to negotiations, its defensive and missile capabilities are sacrosanct.

“I should also state unequivocally that Iran’s defensive and missile capabilities – and Iran’s missiles – will never be the subject of any negotiations,” he declared alongside Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan. “The security of the Iranian people is no one else’s business, and we will preserve and expand our defensive capabilities to whatever extent is necessary to defend the country.”

The remarks come as tensions have steadily escalated between Tehran and Washington, fueled by US President Donald Trump’s repeated threats of military action over Iran’s crackdown on antigovernment protests and its nuclear program. Earlier this week, Trump announced that a “massive armada,” spearheaded by the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, was sailing toward Iranian waters and that the US was ready to use “violence, if necessary” to secure a new nuclear agreement.