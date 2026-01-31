Trump signals tougher stance as US sends larger naval force toward Iran
US president describes the deployment as a “large armada, flotilla”, aimed at pressuring Iran while talks continue
US President Donald Trump announced that the United States is steering a formidable expansion of its naval presence toward Iran, striking a note that blended diplomatic hope with unmistakable resolve. Washington, he said, still seeks the calm waters of a negotiated settlement — but stands ready to weather rougher seas should talks founder.
The deployment, Trump revealed, would eclipse even the American naval buildup once positioned near Venezuela. Casting the move in vivid terms, he described the approaching force as a “large armada, flotilla”, a show of strength designed to tighten pressure even as diplomacy remains in play.
“We’re now sending actually a larger number of ships to Iran,” Trump said, adding that his preference remained a peaceful accord. “Hopefully, we’ll make a deal.”
Pressed on whether Tehran has been given a deadline, the president declined to draw a line in the sand. “Only they know for sure,” he said, leaving the timetable deliberately opaque.
Trump confirmed that communication channels with Iran have not been silent. Asked directly whether a message had been conveyed to Iranian leaders, he replied simply, “Yes, I have.”
While underscoring his administration’s desire for a negotiated outcome, Trump did not rule out escalation should diplomacy falter. “If we do make a deal, that’s good,” he said. “If we don’t make a deal, we’ll see what happens”.
In his remarks, the president repeatedly highlighted American military might, describing the US Navy as home to “the most powerful ships in the world”, and framing the buildup as part of a broader strategy of deterrence. Yet he carefully avoided specifics, declining to discuss operational timelines or rules of engagement. “I don’t want to talk about anything having to do with what I’m doing militarily,” he said.
The comments came during an Oval Office event centered on domestic celebrations, where Trump fielded a wide array of questions spanning foreign policy, defense, and the economy.
Relations between the United States and Iran have long been strained, weighed down by years of sanctions, regional security disputes, and nuclear concerns. Past rounds of negotiations have yielded limited progress, often ending in renewed standoffs.
Against this backdrop, Washington has frequently turned to naval deployments in the region as both warning and signal — projecting deterrence while continuing to insist that the door to diplomacy remains open.
With IANS inputs
