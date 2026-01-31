Trump signals tougher stance as US sends larger naval force toward Iran

US President Donald Trump announced that the United States is steering a formidable expansion of its naval presence toward Iran, striking a note that blended diplomatic hope with unmistakable resolve. Washington, he said, still seeks the calm waters of a negotiated settlement — but stands ready to weather rougher seas should talks founder.

The deployment, Trump revealed, would eclipse even the American naval buildup once positioned near Venezuela. Casting the move in vivid terms, he described the approaching force as a “large armada, flotilla”, a show of strength designed to tighten pressure even as diplomacy remains in play.

“We’re now sending actually a larger number of ships to Iran,” Trump said, adding that his preference remained a peaceful accord. “Hopefully, we’ll make a deal.”

Pressed on whether Tehran has been given a deadline, the president declined to draw a line in the sand. “Only they know for sure,” he said, leaving the timetable deliberately opaque.