Amidst rising concerns in Nepal about Army, Oli blames India for his ouster

According to a statement attributed to former Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, Nepali media have reported that he blamed his ouster on 'saying the right things'.

“I have insisted that social media doing business in our country should follow the rules here and be listed. I have insisted that Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura are ours. I have insisted that Lord Shri Ram was born in Nepal and not in India as mentioned in the scriptures. Had I backed down on these insistences… I would have had many other opportunities… I would have achieved many things.

"If the map of Nepal including Limpiyadhura had not been sent to the United Nations or if others had let me do as I wanted, my life would have taken a different turn,” the statement reportedly read.

The authenticity of the statement remains in doubt, though it claims that the former PM is with Army officers at Shivpuri, close to Kathmandu.

Meanwhile, there is rising concern in Nepal about the role of the Army and Army chief Ashokraj Sigdel. Questioning the Army's role in negotiating a transition after Oli was forced to resign and most prominent political leaders fled Kathmandu, sections of Generation Z, members of civil society and journalists appealed to President Ramchandra Paudel to take the lead in forming an interim government.

Three names doing the rounds to head the interim government as of Thursday evening are former Supreme Court chief justice Sushila Karki, mayor of Kathmandu Balendra Shah, and energy specialist and reformer Kulman Ghising.

Several smaller political groups objected to Karki, pointing out that Nepal’s Constitution expressly prohibits judges from holding any office post their retirement. Among Gen Z, too, there did not appear to be consensus, and pro and anti-Karki groups are said to have clashed on Thursday.