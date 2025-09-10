Nepal’s September revolution: Observers debate role of Uncle Sam

The fires in Kathmandu were still burning on Wednesday morning. Smoke was still rising from most of the buildings, the Supreme Court, Parliament, the Singha Durbar, the PM’s office and the main secretariat, supermarkets etc. which were torched on Tuesday by mobs, taking advantage of the protests by Gen Z against corruption and misgovernance.

There was, however, no news about the whereabouts of former prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli, the CPN(UML) leader tilting towards China, or about any dialogue mediated by the Army.

Even as the dust settled, observers were left to wonder if the uprising was truly spontaneous or instigated. While the unprecedented killing of 19 protestors and onlookers on Monday — never before have so many been killed in police firing on a single day — directed people’s anger towards the government, could a spontaneous protest have led to the downfall of the government in the course of just a few hours?

What was the role of the Army, which rescued the prime minister and used helicopters to fly him and other ministers to safety but conspicuously failed to intervene and stop the lynching of policemen and destruction of public buildings? Speculation is rife that the Army turned a blind eye to the prime minister’s orders and, in fact, advised him to resign.

The humiliating photograph of Oli sitting on the ground in his own backyard, surrounded by gun-toting troops seemingly waiting for a helicopter, could not have been circulated without the Army’s clearance, these observers argued.

It is the Army’s role, said veteran Nepal watcher Anand Swarup Verma to an interviewer, which persuaded him to believe that the uprising was directed by a hidden hand. How could the Army defy an elected prime minister, he wondered aloud. How did the Army demand that the PM must resign — as in Bangladesh?

A known communist sympathiser, Verma felt the Army in Nepal has in recent years come under the influence of the United States. Some observers seemed to support the suspicion and pointed out that it was ironically Oli, hostile towards India for a variety of reasons, who had nudged the Army towards China and the US for training, war games and joint exercises, as India’s influence waned after 2015.