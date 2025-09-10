Kathmandu falls silent as Nepal army takes charge

The Nepal Army on Wednesday enforced nationwide restrictive measures followed by a curfew in a bid to contain potential violence after a wave of anti-government protests culminated in the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli. The unrest, which claimed at least 19 lives, left several government buildings in flames and pushed the nation into crisis.

Kathmandu and other major cities remained eerily quiet as Army personnel were deployed across the country. The Army announced that restrictions would apply from morning until 5.00 pm, to be followed by a curfew extending to 6.00 am on Thursday. Authorities explained that the measures were necessary to prevent looting, arson and attacks "disguised as political agitation".

Security forces, who assumed command of law and order duties late on Tuesday, warned that any acts of vandalism, arson, or assault during the restrictive period would be treated as criminal offences. Officials also voiced concern about opportunistic groups exploiting the turmoil to cause further harm to citizens and property.

Essential services such as ambulances, fire brigades, health workers and security agencies are exempt from the restrictions. Residents, however, have been advised to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary.

By Wednesday morning, the bustling streets of Kathmandu had fallen silent, with only a few people venturing out to secure basic supplies. Troops patrolled roads while fire engines were dispatched to extinguish blazes in government and private properties torched during Tuesday’s violent protests.