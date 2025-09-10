Kathmandu falls silent as Nepal army takes charge
Troops patrol streets under curfew following deadly student-led demonstrations
The Nepal Army on Wednesday enforced nationwide restrictive measures followed by a curfew in a bid to contain potential violence after a wave of anti-government protests culminated in the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli. The unrest, which claimed at least 19 lives, left several government buildings in flames and pushed the nation into crisis.
Kathmandu and other major cities remained eerily quiet as Army personnel were deployed across the country. The Army announced that restrictions would apply from morning until 5.00 pm, to be followed by a curfew extending to 6.00 am on Thursday. Authorities explained that the measures were necessary to prevent looting, arson and attacks "disguised as political agitation".
Security forces, who assumed command of law and order duties late on Tuesday, warned that any acts of vandalism, arson, or assault during the restrictive period would be treated as criminal offences. Officials also voiced concern about opportunistic groups exploiting the turmoil to cause further harm to citizens and property.
Essential services such as ambulances, fire brigades, health workers and security agencies are exempt from the restrictions. Residents, however, have been advised to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary.
By Wednesday morning, the bustling streets of Kathmandu had fallen silent, with only a few people venturing out to secure basic supplies. Troops patrolled roads while fire engines were dispatched to extinguish blazes in government and private properties torched during Tuesday’s violent protests.
The Army appealed to the public to surrender any arms, ammunition or explosives looted during the student-led demonstrations, warning of strict legal action against those found in possession of such weapons. Citizens were also cautioned against wearing military uniforms during this volatile period.
So far, 27 individuals have been arrested in connection with arson, looting and vandalism in Kathmandu. Authorities recovered Rs 3.37 lakh in cash, along with 31 weapons, ammunition and magazines, from suspects in Chabahil, Bauddha and Gaushala.
The turmoil was triggered by anger over corruption and nepotism in politics and a temporary social media ban, which was revoked on Monday night. The protests continued despite Oli’s resignation on Tuesday, with demonstrators setting fire to the Parliament, the president’s office, the prime minister’s residence, political party offices and homes of senior leaders.
Commenting on the unrest, Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad observed that Nepal has deep cultural and familial ties with India, but noted that global powers "such as the US and China" have historically exploited smaller nations, fuelling economic instability and weakening local governance.
The Army has urged citizens to cooperate fully with security forces in restoring peace and stability, reaffirming that the restrictive measures and curfew will remain in place until further notice.
