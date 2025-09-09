Nepal’s fury: Why autocrats should fear the people’s voice

In the shadow of the world’s highest mountain peaks, Nepal is witnessing a seismic shift as youth-led anti-corruption protests have forced Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to resign, plunging the nation into uncertainty.

Beginning early September, the demonstrations, spearheaded by activists calling themselves 'Gen Z', have exposed the vulnerabilities of regimes that trample on democratic principles. With at least 19 protesters killed and hundreds injured in clashes with security forces, the unrest has not only toppled a government but also sent a sharp message to autocratic leaders worldwide.

As buildings burn and curfews are defied, Nepal’s crisis underscores a timeless truth: when the right to expression and dissent is suppressed, the people’s wrath can erase even the most entrenched powers.

Gen Z revolution ignites

The spark that ignited the Gen Z protests can be traced to simmering frustration over systemic corruption, nepotism, and economic inequality. Dubbed the ‘Nepo Kids’ movement by some, protesters have targeted what they see as a political elite that presides over a system where opportunities are hoarded by the well-connected.

Starting as peaceful gatherings in Kathmandu and other cities, the demonstrations quickly escalated after the government imposed a blanket ban on 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp, in a bid to curb organising efforts. This move, enacted on 7 September, was perceived as a direct assault on free expression, fuelling even greater outrage among digitally savvy youth who rely on these tools for mobilisation and information sharing.

By 8 September, the protests turned violent. Riot police fired tear gas, rubber bullets, and live ammunition at crowds outside the Parliament complex, resulting in 19 fatalities and over 300 injuries. Undeterred, demonstrators stormed key sites, setting fire to the Nepali Congress party headquarters, homes of prominent leaders, and even portions of the Singha Durbar or Parliament building.