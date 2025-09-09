Nepal: PM Oli resigns as protestors set fires, storm PMO despite rollback of social media ban

UPDATE: Nepal prime minister K.P Sharma Oli resigns as protesters swarm his office a day after at least 19 youth were killed and almost 350 injured in police firing on demonstrating youth. (This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.)

An earlier edition of this article was published on 9 September 2025, at 1:53 p.m.

New anti-government demonstrations, primarily led by students, erupted across several locations in Nepal on 9 September, Tuesday, as crowds defied restrictions on public gatherings — including the curfew in Kathmandu following the death of 19 youth protestors yesterday, 8 September, in police firing.

They have been demanding the resignation of prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli — whose home was reportedly set on fire today by protesters. Yesterday, home minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned following the deaths.