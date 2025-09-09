Nepal: PM Oli resigns as protestors set fires, storm PMO despite rollback of social media ban
The prime minister's resignation came amid rumours of his fleeing the country after 19 youths were killed, including a child
UPDATE: Nepal prime minister K.P Sharma Oli resigns as protesters swarm his office a day after at least 19 youth were killed and almost 350 injured in police firing on demonstrating youth. (This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.)
An earlier edition of this article was published on 9 September 2025, at 1:53 p.m.
New anti-government demonstrations, primarily led by students, erupted across several locations in Nepal on 9 September, Tuesday, as crowds defied restrictions on public gatherings — including the curfew in Kathmandu following the death of 19 youth protestors yesterday, 8 September, in police firing.
They have been demanding the resignation of prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli — whose home was reportedly set on fire today by protesters. Yesterday, home minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned following the deaths.
Protests were reported in Kalanki and Baneshwor in Kathmandu, as well as the Chapagaun–Thecho area in Lalitpur district. Many demonstrators, mostly young people, raised slogans like “Don’t kill students”, gathering in direct defiance of the curfew.
Eyewitnesses said protesters in Kalanki blocked roads early in the morning, burning tyres in the streets. Slogans such as “KP chor, desh chhod (K.P. Sharma Oli, you are a thief; quit the country)” and “Take action against corrupt leaders” echoed in the streets.
The agitation also saw stone-pelting on communication minister Prithvi Subba Gurung’s residence in Sunakothi, Lalitpur — the recent ban on social media sites in Nepal comes from his ministry.
Protesters also reportedly vandalised the home of former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' in Khumaltar and gathered outside former PM Sher Bahadur Deuba’s house in Budhanilkantha.
Cordons and barriers were raised around the parliament as well.
Amid all this, the Hami Nepal group — an youth-led (‘Gen Z’ as the news channels and sites insist on labelling this movement) social welfare organisation which is remembered for its assiduous efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic — has called a peaceful sit-in protest at Maitighar Mandala. “Together, we will raise our voices in strength, in unity, and in peace,” the organisers urged this morning.
At the same time, the organisers do anticipate being targeted with violence, they said in a press release put out by its president Sudan Gurung — also one of the foremost ‘faces’ of the youth movement — just minutes before we go to press.
Authorities had already imposed curfews throughout Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts, with the Kathmandu District Administration Office enforcing one from 8:30 a.m. onward. Bhaktapur and Lalitpur imposed similar restrictions, locking down areas and banning assemblies.
These fresh protests follow Monday’s violent clashes — sparked by the government’s ban on social media platforms such as Facebook, X and YouTube (a total of 26 platforms, small and large) — which left at least 19 people dead and over 300 injured as police used live ammunition, rubber bullets and water cannons on crowds.
The United Nations Human Rights watchdog has expressed shock at the unfolding events, and called on the Nepali government and police to respect “the rights of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression” of its people.
In a release yesterday, the UNOCHR reminded Nepal that it “enjoys a lively democracy and active civic space” and urged it to reconsider measures to regulate social media so as to comply with its human rights obligations as a nation.
The government has since rescinded the social media ban after intense public outcry and continued demonstrations.
At the same time, Nepali Army personnel were deployed, especially near the parliament complex in New Baneshwor, as the situation escalated.
Home minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned in the wake of the violence, while calls continue to mount for Prime Minister Oli’s resignation amid ongoing youth-led protests demanding accountability and reform.
Oli, for his part, has called an all-party meeting this evening at 6 p.m., 9 September.
Warning its own nationals in Nepal to exercise caution in view of the prevailing situation, India has said this morning that it is “deeply saddened” by the loss of young lives and hoped that the issues can be resolved through peaceful means.
“We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives,” the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with families of deceased. We also wish speedy recovery for those who were injured,” it said.
“As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will exercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue,” the MEA said in a statement.
Local political parties were in some cases less ‘diplomatic’ in their response.
The CPI(M-L) Liberation issued a statement yesterday to condemn the “brutal state repression” and in support of “freedom and democracy” in Nepal.
The statement read: ‘The blanket ban on social media, in the name of curbing fake news and misinformation, marks a deeply flawed path that only weakens democratic institutions instead of strengthening them.’
‘We stand with progressive and democratic forces across the region in rejecting all moves that erode democratic rights and civil liberties’, the statement concluded, while calling for the Nepal government to ensure ‘justice for the victims and accountability for those responsible’.
Amnesty International was another of the global watchdogs to issue a warning: ‘Protesters have a right to peacefully protest and express their frustration and outrage against corruption and the government’s restriction on the right to freedom of expression including the social media ban in Nepal.’
‘Amnesty calls for the immediate de-escalation of the situation and urges the government to adopt a rights-respecting approach in the policing of protests,’ it said.
Unicef, meanwhile, highlighted that children were also reportedly targeted in the police action and reminded Nepal it is a signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. It avowed itself “deeply alarmed by reports of violence against children”, which it deems “unacceptable” and something that “must stop immediately”.
Local agency Taksar News was one that reported a 12-year-old wounded in the head and chest was among the youth shot yesterday.
Meanwhile, smoke has been seen rising from prime minister Oli’s Balkot residence in Bhaktapur, per a PTI report. He was not present there, as he lives at the prime ministerial residence in Balwatar currently.
Rumours are rife on social media of Oli preparing to flee the country — some drawing parallels to deposed Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s flight to India — and calling on assorted world leaders, including India’s PM Modi not to allow him asylum.
