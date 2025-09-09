Warning signals from Nepal’s Gen-Z to politicians and ‘nepo kids’

The youth-led protests in Nepal against the established political system and politicians, preceded by similar protests witnessed in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in recent years, are a stark warning to the neighbourhood. ‘Business as usual’ will no longer do. There is need for politicians to change their ways, their language, their discourse, their lifestyle, and clamp down on corruption. That at least is the message that Nepal’s Gen-Z is sending out to the political establishment in Kathmandu, say Nepal watchers.

The state of politics and politicians in India does not appear very different except, as Kanakmani Dixit pointed out, Nepal has had a robust media exposing the corruption and complicity of political leaders and bureaucrats.

Generation Z in Nepal spearheaded a campaign on social media in the last several weeks on ‘nepo kids’, children of politicians who were living the good life. They flaunted their high living on Instagram, made reels, and were having the best of times. Their conspicuous consumption, fast lifestyle with a fondness for fancy clothes, cars, gadgets and foreign travel, and their proud parents posting photographs of children studying abroad caused both disgust and rising anger among the youth.